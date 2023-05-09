Bulgarian Professor: Parents who Refuse Free Immunization of their Child must Sign а Written Responsibility

"It is dangerous that people do not want to vaccinate their children. We are talking about the mandatory immunization calendar. A few more vaccines should be included, but they should be optional and paid for by public funds. A parent who refuses a free immunization must sign a written responsibility. There are vaccines that Europeans cannot do without."

"How can you not vaccinate a boy for mumps, he will remain infertile. Or a girl for rubella? After becoming pregnant, giving birth to a disabled child? Diphtheria and polio can also be prevented. The more severe an infection, the more effective the vaccine. The microbe that causes it is genetically uniform when it is lethal. A good vaccine protects against infection - we are talking about tetanus, diphtheria, polio, measles", he said.

The professor also commented on the shortage of health personnel. According to him, paramedics have been very useful to the health system and should be brought back. "After that, there were disproportions in the education of nurses. They study as a horary almost as much as doctors, and subsequently, they are underpaid. The situation is similar with doctors," says Prof. Kantarjiev.

According to him, in recent weeks, the Smolyan region has had a three times higher incidence of COVID compared to the surrounding regions. "The sub-variant 'Arcturus' followed 'Kraken'. It causes conjunctivitis for 4-5 days. Smolyan is second only to Kyustendil in terms of morbidity in the country. Before, many people died from coronavirus, but now only elderly people and people with accompanying diseases. The virus is changing, COVID has become genetically heterogeneous, so vaccines don't protect against infection, but against having a hard time with the disease," he stressed.

