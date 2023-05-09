Bulgaria: GERB will Use the First Mandate and propose a Prime Minister on Wednesday

The leader of GERB Boyko Borissov announced that their coalition with the SDS will use the first mandate to form a government.

"We will propose an undisputed prime minister, we will do it tomorrow in the parliament in front of the leaders of all parties. Believe me, our choice is for the right moment, the right moment for what the Bulgarians expect. They expect order to be put in the chaos, for the European funds and Recovery and Resilience Plan to work , they are waiting for the Schengen procedures, the Eurozone, they are waiting for the justice reform", he was categorical.

According to him, their candidate for Prime Minister is a pride for Bulgaria and a pride for Europe.

The government will be based on goals and priorities, pointed out Borissov and appealed to all parties: "Elections in August, without a budget, are a disaster."

"Any responsible politician, anyone who receives a salary for this work, and we are all such in the parliament, cannot let the parliament work for a month or so without producing anything," the GERB leader pointed out.

"We cannot let the chaos in the country continue in the coming days and months. You see unheard-of inflation, migration, impoverishment, accidents, murders, robberies, absolutely no prospect for Bulgaria after two years," added Borissov.

The leader of GERB also addressed WCC-DB:

"We put on the table the program, the priorities, an acceptable prime minister, which I will announce tomorrow, and we form a government. We are categorically determined to do it, whatever it costs us, if it does not happen with the latter, with the others. We can no longer divide the parties in parliament. All of them were voted in by the Bulgarian people and we will comply with that," Borissov pointed out.

According to the leader of GERB, President Rumen Radev is absolutely right that the fear and petty games of the parties to preserve themselves, to get more mayors in some cities, is irresponsible and such people have no place in politics. "We are aware of all our responsibility, the hate that will be inflicted upon us," stressed Borissov.

/Bulgarian National Radio