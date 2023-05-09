Bulgaria: An Elderly Woman has been Missing for over a Week (PHOTO)

An elderly woman from the Bulgarian village of Pushevo has been declared missing since Wednesday, May 3.

She was last seen at the upper end of Pushevo - the road to the village of Kereka. Her name is Monica Shtarbanova (Моника Щърбанова), she is around 70 years old, dressed in dark clothes with a winter gray hat.

Residents of the village have been searching for Monica with drones and dogs. People are searching neighboring villages in hopes of finding her.

Anyone that can provide information should contact the deputy mayor of Pushevo Yulia Kostadinova.

More information can be found on the Pushevo Facebook page.

