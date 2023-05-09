Bulgaria’s President on the occasion of May 9: Ignoring the lessons of History portends Tragedies

"78 years after the end of the Second World War, hostilities are again taking place in Europe, and the peoples expect peace to reign". This is what President Rumen Radev wrote on his official Facebook page on the occasion of Europe Day - May 9.

"Ignoring the lessons of history portends tragedies, therefore it is our duty to remember the horrors of the Second World War, which led to the extermination of tens of millions," the head of state also wrote. In his words, not war, but dialogue and diplomacy are the path to peace and prosperity in Europe, in which every nation has the right to its place and a dignified future.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg