Day 440 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Only One Tank at the Parade in Moscow, Von der Leyen visits Kyiv

Day 440 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

One tank and rockets - this is what Russia presented at the Victory Day parade

Peace talks on Ukraine are now impossible, the UN Secretary-General has said

The EC proposes a ban on exports to third countries and transit through the EU of goods to Russia

MEPs approved the freezing of customs duties on Ukrainian imports for another year

Activists blocked the Russian ambassador in front of the Soviet memorial in Warsaw

Russia began Victory Day with an attack on Kyiv

Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

Ukraine 's air defenses are getting better: Shot down 23 out of 25 Russian cruise missiles

Britain could supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Zelensky: Russia will be defeated as was the case with Nazi Germany



The Russians fielded only one tank in the traditionally lavish Victory Day parade. The vehicle was a T-34 model - in service with the Soviet army since 1940.

Not a single modern tank or infantry fighting vehicle passed through Red Square. Self-propelled guns were absent, jet fighters and bombers did not fly in the air.

The only Russian tank present at today’s Victory Day parade in Moscow was a single T-34. pic.twitter.com/o15e38W2Vh — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 9, 2023

Still, Russia showed some muscle. The Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Iskander-M missile complex and the S-400 air defense system were presented at the parade.

In total, 10,000 military personnel and 125 units of military equipment took part. The presentation of Russian military power lasted about 10 minutes.

What did Putin say?

"Europe forgot who freed it from the Nazis."

This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech on Red Square on the occasion of Victory Day.

"They seem to have forgotten what the insane claims of the Nazis for world domination led to, they forgot who defeated this monstrous total evil, who stood like a wall against his native land and did not spare his life for the liberation of the peoples of Europe," Putin said.

"A real war was waged against our motherland." - Putin said at the parade. pic.twitter.com/KzWn8MA6tT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023

The president addressed the Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and pointed out that "the whole country is praying for them".

"Today, civilization is again at a decisive, turning point, a real war has been unleashed against us again. We are proud of the participants in the 'special military operation'. The future of our people depends on you."

Putin accused the West of "destroying traditional values" and promoting a "system of robbery and violence".

"The goal of our enemies, and there is nothing new here, is to achieve the disintegration and destruction of our country," he said.

The parade was attended by seven state leaders of Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin left the Kremlin and walked on Red Square, where he was greeted by ranks of military personnel gathered there for the Victory Day parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Reuters reported, citing BTA.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia, on which people remember the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which about 27 million people died.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw no immediate possibility of a comprehensive ceasefire in the war in Ukraine as both sides were convinced they could win, Reuters reported, citing an interview published by the Spanish newspaper "El Pais".

Guterres, who is in Spain to receive Europe's Charles V Prize, told the publication that the UN was instead focusing on negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine to resolve specific issues such as extending the Black Sea grain deal, which expires on May 18.

"Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage peace talks are not possible. Both sides are convinced that they can win," Guterres said.

"At the moment, I don't see any possibility of immediately achieving - let alone the future - a comprehensive ceasefire, peace talks," he added.

Asked about mediation efforts by China or Brazilian leader Lula, Guterres stressed that peace in the conflict could not happen now, although he hoped "in the future, it will."

He also praised Beijing's stance on nuclear escalation, describing it as "very important to avoid a temptation that would be intolerably absurd".

The European Commission will propose to member states to impose a ban on the export of certain types of goods if it turns out that they are going to Russia through third countries, announced the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. She arrived in Ukraine for Europe Day and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is also one of the three important elements in the new 11th package of sanctions proposed last week by the European Commission. It is focused on the circumvention of restrictive measures by certain countries and companies.

New products have been added to the package, the transit of which from third countries through the EU to Russia will be prohibited. These include, for example, advanced technology and aircraft parts.

Shell companies from Russia and third countries deliberately circumventing sanctions will also be banned. However, the package will not contain restrictive measures against Russia's nuclear sector.

MEPs overwhelmingly approved the freezing of tariffs on Ukrainian imports for another year. The current regulation expires on July 5.

The levy agreement applies to fruits and vegetables, as well as to agricultural products and processed agricultural products. Industrial products are not taxed since the beginning of this year according to the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

Once approved by the Council of the EU, the measure will be published in the Official Journal of the Community and will enter into force the day after its publication.

Activists prevented Russia's ambassador to Poland from laying flowers at the Soviet memorial in Warsaw today as Russia marks Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The activists gathered in front of the memorial demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his lapel, according to information published in the Russian media.

Several dozen activists unveiled an art installation at the entrance consisting of hundreds of Ukrainian flags and memorial crosses for Ukrainians who died during the Russian invasion.

The installation also included several models of residential buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in various Ukrainian cities, reports AFP.

The #Russian Ambassador to #Poland failed to lay a wreath at the memorial in #Warsaw.



The citizens forced him to leave the place. pic.twitter.com/9c6yrf2uS9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 9, 2023

Ambassador Sergey Andreev tried to lay a wreath at the memorial, but was confronted by pro-Ukraine activists and eventually forced to lay the flowers at the entrance to the site.

"As you can see, we are faced with an obvious violation of public order. Unfortunately, for the second time we were unable to lay wreaths in front of the memorial to the Soviet soldiers who died here in the fight against fascism," said Andreev.

Andreev was met with protests in the same place last year, when activists threw red paint on the Russian diplomat.

This year, one of the sculptural figures in the memorial has been covered with anti-Russian and obscene inscriptions written in black paint.

Russia fired about 15 cruise missiles at Ukraine's capital on Tuesday, the second attack in recent days, with air defense systems shooting down all of them, officials said, after air raid warnings sounded over much of the country.

Around four o'clock in the morning Bulgarian time, an air alert was announced for Kyiv and for almost two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine, reports Reuters.

"As at the front, the aggressor's plans have failed," Sergey Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Tuesday's attacks - the fifth in May - came a day after Russia launched its largest ever group of drones in a renewed air campaign that began 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

The strike coincides with Victory Day, May 9, one of Russia's most celebrated holidays, marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. A military parade was held in Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech

"(They're) trying to kill as many civilians as possible -- on that day," Popko said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack, carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

Debris fell on a house in the Kholosivskyi district in southwest Kyiv, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on his Telegram message channel, adding that there were no casualties or major damage.

Debris was found on the roadway in the Shevchenkivsky district of central Kyiv, which is often targeted.

"Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future!" Popko wrote, quoted by Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said early Tuesday that she had already arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday. So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe. I welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine”, she wrote.

The EU's support for Ukraine, as well as the country's progress on its path to the Union, will be discussed during the visit.

Russia is shelling the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles. They were launched in two waves from sea and air.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on his Telegram channel.

Around 22:00 on May 8, the Russians fired 8 Kalibr cruise missiles from aircraft carriers into the Black Sea. They were aimed at the eastern regions of the country. All 8 missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces and the means of the Eastern Air Command.

The second wave of shelling began at 04:00 a.m. on 9 May. Then the Russians launched 17 X-101/X-555 air-based cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft - four Tu-95MS (Caspian Sea region).

Air defense forces and assets of the Center Command destroyed 14 cruise missiles, and one was shot down in the area of responsibility of the South Command. A total of 15 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.

In total, the Russian occupiers fired 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles in two waves of shelling of Ukraine. Of these, 23 were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force of the VSU.

The United Kingdom is considering supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

The American publication reports that the British Ministry of Defense has asked the International Fund for Support of Ukraine to show interest in supplying Kyiv with shock weapons capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers. However, a British official quoted by the publication said that no final decision had been taken on the delivery and that the delivery schedule, type and number of weapons had not yet been agreed.

The fund consists of the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden and aims to provide priority military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press cited a US defense official as saying the Pentagon will announce Tuesday that it is awarding .2 billion to contractors under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to provide additional air defense systems, combat technologies with drones, commercial satellite imagery and 155 mm artillery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia will be defeated just like Nazi Germany, DPA reported. He made a statement on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Germany's surrender in World War II.

"And all the old evil that is bringing modern Russia back will be crushed just as Nazism was crushed," Zelensky said in a speech.

"We still don't know the date of our victory, but we know that it will be a celebration for all of Ukraine, for all of Europe, for all of the free world," he said.

He introduced a bill in parliament that would make it official to move the commemoration of the German surrender to May 8.

This would move Ukraine away from the Soviet tradition of marking victory over Nazi forces on May 9. On May 8, the allied countries of the anti-Hitler coalition celebrate the day.

Germany's army surrendered to the Soviet Union, the United States, Great Britain and France on May 8, 1945 - but since the documents were signed on May 9 in Moscow time, Victory Day is traditionally celebrated on that day in Russia and many other post-Soviet countries.

In the future, Ukraine should commemorate the victims of the Second World War together with the "free world", Zelensky said.

He also paid tribute to the 8 million Ukrainians who died between 1939 and 1945.

Zelensky signed a decree according to which May 9 will be celebrated as Europe Day in Ukraine, as it is in the European Union.

