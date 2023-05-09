Despite the Ban: "The Immortal Regiment" march was held in Bulgaria but was met with Resistance

Politics | May 9, 2023, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Despite the Ban: "The Immortal Regiment" march was held in Bulgaria but was met with Resistance @BNT

The "Immortal Regiment" procession walked its route from the "Alexander Nevsky" temple-monument to the monument of the Soviet Army, despite the ban of the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova. Its participants stated that they will not give up, although they expect provocations, but they will not block traffic and move along main boulevards.

The participants in the procession carry Bulgarian and Russian flags, as well as the flag of the USSR.

In front of the monument to the Soviet Army, in addition to the participants in the procession, people who oppose Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the Kremlin's overall policy have gathered. They demand the demolition of the monument to the Soviet army.

The two groups are currently separated by a police cordon.

/Bulgarian National Television

