Bulgaria’s President will hand over the First Mandate to form a Government on May 15

President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS on May 15. This was announced by the head of state after laying a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Warrior together with Vice President Iliana Yotova on the occasion of Europe Day.

He added that he expects this time to be used in the most correct way. The National Assembly must realize its huge role, Radev said.

"So far, the National Assembly has not produced any results, it is absurd for people's representatives to talk about new elections without fulfilling any of their commitments", commented President Radev.

The parties refuse to take responsibility for the governance of the country, added the president. He commented that the deputies are trying to tie the hands of the official cabinet by leaving it without an adopted budget.

"We risk that the very important laws will not be adopted, this means that Bulgaria will lose not just money, but an opportunity to accelerate the modernization of the country. The big risk is even lower voter turnout and very low legitimacy of the next government", Radev said.

According to him, with the expert cabinet, it is important who will bear political responsibility - something that the parties can hardly decide.

According to Radev, what is more worrying than the attack on the chief prosecutor Geshev is that the caretaker cabinet has repeatedly reported irregularities, but there is no action on them.

