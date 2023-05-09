Texas Governor mobilizes the National Guard in anticipation of Migrants

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the deployment of hundreds of National Guard personnel to the US-Mexico border in an effort to curb "an expected surge in migrants after the lifting of Covid restrictions this week.”

In an illustration of the deep political differences in the US on migration, Abbott criticized President Joe Biden over the expected illegal migrants.

With the lifting of Covid measures on Thursday, "President Biden is giving a warm welcome to people around the world," the governor said:

"The Texas National Guard is loading Blackhawk helicopters and C-130s and deploying specially trained soldiers for the Texas Tactical Border Force, who will be deployed to hotspots all along the border to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally."

On Thursday, a series of rules imposed by then-President Donald Trump to prevent people infected with Covid-19 from entering the United States were lifted.

In practice, this has become a method of migration control that has allowed border guards to turn away asylum seekers without considering their applications.

Starting this week, the rules will be replaced by what the Biden administration calls a legal path to asylum for qualified and lawful applicants and tough penalties for illegal immigrants.

Border towns along the 2,100-mile (3,100 km) border are bracing for several thousand people who will try to cross into the US each day.

