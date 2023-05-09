COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 58 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. There were no deaths among the registered infected, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 58 new cases were identified from 2,453 tests (7.10 percent were positive). Over 60 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,305,298. They were established by 11,194,177 tests (11.66 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus remains unchanged - 38,341.

There are 2,779 active cases.

There are 345 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 30 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 14 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 93 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Seven people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,264,178.

In the last 24 hours, one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,612,459.

2,077,526 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,419 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 72,849 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal