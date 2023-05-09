Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Rainfall in the Southwestern Regions of the Country Today

Today, a moderate, temporarily strong northeasterly wind will blow in the eastern regions, with which colder air will continue to invade. The minimum temperatures will be from 7 to 12 degrees Celsius, and the maximum between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia around 13°C.

It will be cloudy and with precipitation, in more places in South-Western Bulgaria, where mainly in the afternoon hours it will be intense and significant in quantity. In the municipalities of Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan, a warning has been announced for local quantities of up to 50 l/sq. m.

And in the mountains, cloud cover will be significant and precipitation will continue. In the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria they will be in many places, and in the Rilo-Rhodope region they will be intense and significant in quantity.

In the morning, the border between rain and snow will be at about 2000 meters, but as the temperatures drop, it will also decrease. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the west-northwest, in the evening from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°-6°, at 2000 meters around 1°.

And in the coming days, it will remain relatively cold and mostly cloudy, with short-term precipitation, but already in fewer places. During the weekend there will be more sun, especially in the hours before noon.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology