Today We Celebrate Europe Day

Today, May 9, is Europe Day - a celebration of the European Union, of the unity and peace of the Old Continent. It marks the date when French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman read the historic declaration of unification in Europe.

In 1985, the leaders of the countries of the European Union at a meeting in Milan decided that May 9 should be celebrated as Europe Day. In Bulgaria, the day was declared to be celebrated by a Decree of the Council of Ministers of March 29, 2005.

On the occasion of Europe Day, the flag of the European Union will traditionally be raised in front of the Presidency building. President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova will take part in the solemn celebration of Europe Day. At the ceremony, the head of state will receive the guard of honor of the National Guard unit.

Earlier, Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova will lay flowers in front of the Monument to the Unknown Warrior in Sofia on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

Vice President Iliana Yotova will participate in an open lesson on patriotism in Kardzhali. It is dedicated to Europe Day and Bulgaria's place in the European Union 17 years later. The lesson will be attended by students from ambassador schools in Kardzhali region.

The vice president will also take part in the celebration of the seventh anniversary of the BNR Regional Radio Station in Kardzhali. On the occasion of the celebration, the general director Milen Mitev will open an author's exhibition of photojournalists from the media under the title "Eyes of the Rhodopes".

There will be a poetry reading on the occasion of today's Europe Day at the Czech Center in Sofia. The presented works will be by authors from 10 countries - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Slovakia, Romania, Spain and Ukraine.

The event will be titled "Europe Reads". It is organized by the Czech Center together with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in our country and in partnership with the cultural institutes of Hungary, Spain, Portugal and Poland and the embassies of Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine, the State Cultural Institute under the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the culture.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio