Bulgaria: A Boy and a Girl Died in Sofia - Killed by a Young Driver

A serious accident happened last night on the capital's "Slivnitsa" boulevard. A 23-year-old boy and a girl, apparently aged 19, died at the scene while crossing a pedestrian crossing after being hit by an 18-year-old driver.

"Emergency Service" told the National Television that the medics only confirmed the death of the two young people.

"At 00:23 a.m., the first report was received. Five minutes later, a second report of an injured person was received. Two ambulances arrived in 5 and 7 minutes. The medics declared the death of the victims. A man aged 23 and a woman with an apparent age of 18-19 - she had no documents on her. It is not known if they were together, because the boy's body was very far from the girl. There were no other injuries. The driver was examined on the spot. He was not injured and was not taken away by ambulance," said Katya Sungarska from Emergency Services - Sofia.

Initially, there was information that the accidents occurred after the driver's refusal to stop at a stop sign and a subsequent chase with the police, but the Ministry of the Interior did not confirm this. Surveillance footage in the area also doesn't show a chase. The driver who caused the accident was driving alone at high speed.

Road expert: The driver who killed two young people on Slivnitsa Blvd. was driving at least 100 km/h

The young driver, who killed two young people last night, was driving at a very high speed, shows the braking distance on the spot. This is what road expert Diana Rusinova commented to the National Telelvision.

"Stopping distance over 300 m, which speaks of a very high speed - certainly at least 100 km/h, maybe even higher. A boy and a girl, found dead. Undoubtedly a very serious road accident, but simply until there are adequate measures from the the state, we'll move with you (journalists) from intersection to intersection talking about the same things. It's certainly amazing to me that this driver wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs. So, for me, we should focus on very serious work with these drivers, including psychological help and an assessment of who is actually capable of driving a car," stated Diana Rusinova.

The driver has been detained

The driver who caused the accident on Slivnitsa Blvd. has been detained, the Ministry of the Interior announced. He is 18 years old and is in the custody of the Third RU-SDVR.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. All the circumstances of the case are yet to be clarified.

/Bulgarian National Television