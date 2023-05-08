A Poll gives Trump a lead over Biden in a possible US Presidential Election Showdown

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has hit a career low, according to a recent poll by the Washington Post and ABC.

The survey also shows that more Americans doubt his mental acuity, and support for him is significantly lower than four years ago.

In the poll asking who they would support in the 2024 election, in which Biden has already announced he will run, 44% said they would vote for Trump. 38% would vote for the current head of state. The remaining 18 percent were either undecided or gave another answer.

Despite the still-open Republican slate for the 2024 election, Trump currently has more support than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would likely be his most serious challenger. 42% of respondents say they would vote for him.

And when it comes to the economy, 54 percent to 36 percent of those polled think Trump has done better as president than Biden has so far.

63 percent of those polled think the current US president lacks the mental acuity, and 62 percent think Biden is not in good physical health to do the job.

Trump is also not young, but unlike Biden, 54% of voters believe that he is mentally and physically healthy and able to carry out his duties.

Analysts also note that, according to some polls, as various accusations are made against Donald Trump, support for him grows.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg