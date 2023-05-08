Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General confirmed that his Family was Not in the Car at the time of the Explosion

The chief prosecutor was without his family in the car in front of which an explosion occurred last Monday. This was confirmed by Ivan Geshev in an interview with the National Television and stated that he was in the car with National Security Service officers.

He attributed the discrepancies in speaking on the subject to interpretations of his messages, with which he informally responded to journalists. It also turned out that the motorcade with the chief prosecutor did not stop after the explosion, but continued its movement towards the capital.

Ivan Geshev did not comment on the claims of the acting interior minister about the force of the explosion, stressing that only the experts can give an accurate answer to the question.

However, he drew attention to the fact that the preliminary conclusions about a force with 3 kilograms of TNT equivalent were made by employees of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Here is part of the conversation:

BNT: "Who were you with in the car? Was your family inside?"

Ivan Geshev: "I was with NSS officials, as I am almost every time. And the reason I am answering your questions is that there is clearly an attempt to replace the main question. And the main question is whether it is normal to carry out an attack and an explosion next to the car of the chief prosecutor of a country from the European Union, and in which years are we living and in which years are we returning".

Thus, Ivan Geshev confirmed the words of the acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior that his family was not in the car.

BNT: "However, why did it come to this situation that your deputy apologized for saying that you were with your family, where did the misunderstanding occur?"

Ivan Geshev: "What I can say is that hardly anyone can predict what a person's reaction will be after such an incident. I communicated informally with your colleagues by messaging. They asked me how I was. I wrote that I am fine, but I am worried about my children. And that, I think, is the normal reaction of any normal person at this point. After that, various improvisations started in the media that I was with my family, which made it necessary for me to announce on Facebook that I have not made and will not make official statements about the case. But apparently this turned out to be insufficient, and now at the moment I have to answer this question. Otherwise, Mr. Sarafov probably didn't consider his statement, but I don't see it as a bad thing to apologize for your mistake. I did not hear the Minister of the Interior apologize for saying that there was a suspect for this bombing and for this explosion".

In parliament on Friday, the caretaker interior minister said that the headlight of the armored car was only slightly damaged, and that the blast did not have the power to breach the protection of the car in which the prosecutor general was in.

A thesis that diverges from the investigation's claims. He also commented that it is not clear why the Israeli expert who visited the site arrived shortly before the inspection and who let him in on the inspection.

And more:

BNT: "There are significant differences between the statements of the investigators and those of the interior minister, both regarding the force of the explosion and its striking power, the damage. Why are these discrepancies? Even more, the thesis that it is a staging is found in them. Supporters of this thesis see arguments in support of it precisely in these discrepancies and who is this Israeli expert who visited the place, when and how did he arrive in Bulgaria, on what occasion?"

Ivan Geshev: "Now I cannot answer why the acting interior minister, Mr. Demerdzhiev, makes any statements. At least he didn't visit the scene. Next, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, he is not involved in this investigation and has no right to divulge information. The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the National Investigation Service (NIS). Next, his own employees verbally stated to NIS investigators that it was an explosion with at least 3 kilograms of TNT equivalent. So I do not wish to comment on these statements of Minister Demerdzhiev. This Israeli expert, believe me, those who should know who he is already do. He has a rich past and has seen many more explosions than Minister Demerdzhiev. So, without insulting him, I can rather say that I trust the opinion of this person, who to some extent is a part of the history of the state of Israel, more than Minister Demerdzhiev."

Ivan Geshev confirmed that the route by which he was returning to Sofia was frequently used.

Ivan Geshev: "I was coming home on the usual route. At a turn on this route, an explosion was heard. There is a bridge maybe 10 meters away from where this explosion took place. Unfortunately, there was quite a lot of traffic on the entire route that day. And just two or three minutes, after we continued with the car, we passed more than 10 cars that were moving in the direction of Samokov. And what I am most happy about is that no innocent Bulgarian citizens were harmed that day. We moved towards Sofia and the colleagues I was with from the NSS took me to the NSS building. The driver explained to me that he was under the impression that the car did not move at one point. And the fact that we moved away from the place, as far as I understand, is a protocol followed by the officers of the NSS".

Geshev also explained that he did not comment for a week because he himself wanted to pass time and draw his own conclusions.

BNT: "What are you doing in New York?"

Ivan Geshev: "This is a program that was agreed upon months ago. So I follow my program. I will have meetings in New York. As you know, there is a war next to us. After the aggression in Ukraine, the entire democratic world is in danger. You see what the problems are in Bulgaria with crime, and in order to ensure peace of mind for Bulgarian citizens, we must develop our partner relationships. Next, if I break the program, it will show that I am afraid. Trust me, I'm not afraid. Some other people must be afraid".

/Bulgarian National Television