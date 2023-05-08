Weather in Bulgaria: Cooling, Rain and Conditions for Hail Today

Today before noon it will still be sunny, but around and after noon over Western and Central Bulgaria, and in the evening and overnight against Tuesday and over Eastern Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder. Hail is also possible.

The wind will start to orientate from the east-northeast and increase and in the evening in the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria it will be moderate to strong. Cold air will rush in with it.

The maximum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, they will be slightly lower along the Black Sea and in the extreme northeastern regions, 22 degrees in Sofia.

It will be sunny in the mountains before noon, but around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be brief showers with thunder. Hail is also possible. A light and moderate north-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 15°C, at 2000 meters around 7°C.

The next few days will be relatively cold and mostly cloudy. There will also be precipitation, more significant in quantity in Southwest Bulgaria.

In the rest of the country, light rain will fall in isolated places on Tuesday, and there will be almost no rain in the following days. The minimum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees, and the maximum between 11°C and 16°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology