COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 36 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, no deaths have occurred, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected using 402 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 8.955%.

In the last 24 hours, 7 people have been cured, 2728 cases remain active. Of these, 339 were hospitalized, including 30 in intensive care units. The number of new arrivals in a hospitals is 10 for the last 24 hours.

Confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic are 1,305,240, of which 1,264,171 have been cured and 38,341 have died. The number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria is 4,612,458 since the beginning of the pandemic, not a single dose was administered yesterday. A total of 2,077,526 people completed the vaccination cycle, of which 945,419 received one booster dose, and 72,849 received a second one.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal