Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic is Expected in the Last of Day of the Holidays

Heavy traffic is expected on the last of the series of holidays on the country's roads.

Repairs are making traffic difficult on some of the country's key roads. The majority of repair works are carried out on the Trakia highway. There are repairs at the 20th, 40th and 120th km of the highway.

Speed is limited to 70 km/h at the 346 kilometer on Trakia and the 420 kilometer on Hemus.

Additional police teams will be on the lookout for speeding and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

/Bulgarian National Television