Bulgaria: Two young people Died in a Car Accident in Vidin

Society » INCIDENTS | May 7, 2023, Sunday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two young people Died in a Car Accident in Vidin

Two young people died in an accident last night in Vidin.

According to initial information from the police, the driver, who is 23 years old, was driving at an unreasonable high speed. He crashed into a pole, on the right side of the road.

He died on the spot along with a 19-year-old young man who was traveling in the front seat.

Another 19-year-old man, who was also traveling in the car, was hospitalized.

Investigations into the causes of the crash are ongoing.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vidin, young, police, car
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria