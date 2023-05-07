Bulgaria: Two young people Died in a Car Accident in Vidin

Two young people died in an accident last night in Vidin.

According to initial information from the police, the driver, who is 23 years old, was driving at an unreasonable high speed. He crashed into a pole, on the right side of the road.

He died on the spot along with a 19-year-old young man who was traveling in the front seat.

Another 19-year-old man, who was also traveling in the car, was hospitalized.

Investigations into the causes of the crash are ongoing.

/Bulgarian National Television