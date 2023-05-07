Serbia's prime minister blamed Social Media and Freedom of Expression for the Mass Killings

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic accused the opposition of politicizing the two mass murders in Serbia to attack President Aleksandar Vucic and the government, N1 reported.

Brnabic commented that the two mass murders were "a consequence of the times we live in." The Serbian Prime Minister noted that freedom of expression is being abused in social networks and in general "encouraging violence in social networks has become a norm and a standard in which our children must live."

Opposition parties and movements called a protest on Monday against the violence, demanding that authorities crack down on the phenomenon and seek institutional accountability for this week's two mass killings.

On May 3 (Wednesday), a 13-year-old student shot dead eight of his classmates and a school guard in a Belgrade school with his father's pistols. Six children and a teacher were also injured in the shooting. Serbian media reported yesterday that a girl shot in the head was in critical condition.

The following evening, a 21-year-old Serb fired an automatic weapon from a moving car in three villages in the area of the town of Mladenovac, about 40 km south of Belgrade. Eight people died and 14 were injured.

Some of the victims were buried yesterday. The suspected shooters have been arrested.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic commented that when similar mass murders occur in other countries, "no one uses them for political calculations and an attack on the government."

"It is unimaginable. It is scandalous and humanly incomprehensible to say that Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party are guilty of these crimes. How can he be responsible?" asked Brnabic rhetorically on the air of "Happy" TV and pointed out that politicizing the situation does not help to reduce polarization in the country.

