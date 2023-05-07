The Macedonian MFA: Bulgarian MEP Kovachev does not meet the Conditions for Entry into the Country

Continuation of the case with the suspension of entry of the Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev in the Republic of North Macedonia. The Macedonian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on why Kovachev's group and the other three Bulgarians were not allowed to enter the territory of North Macedonia and visit a Bulgarian military cemetery yesterday.

The Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the MEP Andrey Kovachev, the chairman of the "Bulgarian Memory" foundation Milen Vrabevski and three other Bulgarian citizens were not admitted because they did not meet the conditions written in the Law on foreigners of the RNM.

"Due to non-fulfilment of the conditions for entry into the Republic of Macedonia, according to the Law on Foreigners, the entry of five citizens of the Republic of Bulgaria has been suspended. The Macedonian police will not allow, neither now nor in the future, anyone to violate public order and tranquility and to insult and denigrate the citizens and the state. Such persons will not be allowed to enter the territory of the state", explained the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the RNM Tony Angelovski.

Already on Saturday, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the situation, and the MEP Andrey Kovachev stated that he had spoken with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, who is visiting the USA.

