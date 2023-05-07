US: Gunman kills 8 at Texas Mall

Dallas police are continuing their investigation into a shooting outside a busy mall in Allen Township that left eight people dead.

On Saturday alone, 11 people were killed and at least 20 were injured in shootings in the states of Texas, California and Mississippi.

A true tragedy is what happened at the Allen Mall near Dallas in the state of Texas. The alleged shooter, whose name has not yet been released, opened fire and 7 people were shot dead on the spot and another died in hospital. At least 7 were injured. One of the victims is a 5-year-old child.

The shooter was killed by law enforcement. According to the police, he acted alone and it is not known what the motives for his actions may have been, but eyewitnesses say that at least 30 shots were fired.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was ready to offer his "full support."

A White House official said President Joe Biden has been informed of the shooting at the Mall, is closely monitoring the situation and has contacted local authorities to offer support.

There were also shooting victims in two other states. In Chico, California, 6 people were shot during a large garden gathering at night. All the victims are between 17 and 21 years old. Of them, one girl died.

In Ocean Springs, Mississippi, a teenage boy was shot dead and six others were injured during a shooting at a restaurant.

