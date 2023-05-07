COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours are 40, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

534 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.5 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 346 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new hospital admissions.

Three people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,264,164 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,699 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,458 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,341 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,305,204 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal