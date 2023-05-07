Bulgaria: Four People Died near Sliven after their Horse Carriage was Run Over

A serious accident occurred near the junction of the Sliven village of Sotirya. Four people died. They were traveling in a horse carriage and were hit by a jeep. The victims are aged 37, 38 and two aged 31.

The cause of the accident was excessive speed. This was stated by the district prosecutor of Sliven Veselin Gangalov at an extraordinary briefing yesterday. The driver of a car that hit a cart in the early hours of May 6 did not adjust the speed to the visibility conditions, BTA reported.

As it became clear, in a section of the road between Sliven and the junction for the village of Sotirya, a jeep overtook a horse carriage/cart in which four men were traveling. Hitting them at high speed, he caused their death, as three died on the spot, one on the way to the hospital. The animal pulling the cart also died. According to Gangalov, the initial data from the inspection - the damage to the car and the carrage, give reason to believe that the speed was between 120 and 150 km/h.

The driver was tested on the spot and field tests failed to report the presence of alcohol and drugs, a blood sample was taken. The 50-year-old man from Sliven was administratively punished several times, and in two of the cases, it was for speeding.

The dead are aged 31, 36 and 37, two of them live in Sliven, the other two are from other regions, Gangalov pointed out. The horse carriage was not signaled in any way, and they on the other had were not wearing reflective vests. They traveled to Sliven from a populated place, where they probably celebrated the holiday.

The road where the accident happened has a speed limit of 90 km/h, said Commissioner Dimitar Kikiov, head of the Security Police Department at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sliven. The road has recently been asphalted and marked. According to him, the main factors for the accident were three - speed, reduced visibility and unmarked road vehicle and passengers.

The control over these vehicles in the district has been strengthened, Commissioner Kikiov also said. Since the beginning of the year, 53 drivers have been sanctioned because the horse carriage werenot marked, 35 have been sanctioned for driving at night without reflective vests.

The case is qualified as extremely serious, the man will be detained for 72 hours, and a judgment will be made as to whether a request for a permanent measure of "Detention in custody" will be submitted. He was charged with recklessly causing the death of more than one person, a crime punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg