Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom

British King Charles III was officially crowned after the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown of St. Edward on his head.

At the King's coronation, cannon salutes were fired from military bases across the country and from His Majesty's ships at sea.

As he prepared to place the crown on Charles' head, Justin Welby said:

"King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles, on whose head thou dost set it this day in token of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious mercy, and filled with abundant grace, and all princely virtues; through him who lives and reigns supreme over all, one God, holy without end. Amen."

After part of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London ended, Welby said: "God save the King."

All talk of the coronation revolves around the moment when the 17th-century crown, studded with gold and precious stones, is placed on the monarch's head. It is only used for this occasion before returning to the Tower of London.

The crown is about 30cm high, and up close it looks a little bigger than you'd expect - an unforgettable display of wealth. It contains 444 individual gemstones, including sapphires, rubies, amethysts and topazes.

Abbey bells were also rung to mark the occasion.

The last person who experienced such an event was Charles' mother, Elizabeth, 70 years ago.

