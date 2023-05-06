COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 134 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 6, 2023, Saturday // 08:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 134 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 134, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 1998 tests were performed, the proportion of positive results was 6.7%.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.

94 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,662 active cases.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria