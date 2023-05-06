COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 134 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 134, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 1998 tests were performed, the proportion of positive results was 6.7%.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.

94 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,662 active cases.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal