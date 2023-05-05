"Vazrazhdane": There is No Option to support a GERB Government

Politics | May 5, 2023, Friday // 13:27
Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane": There is No Option to support a GERB Government @BNT

The GERB-SDS parliamentary group held a meeting with "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), where they discussed sectoral policies. It is also the last party with which the largest parliamentary group held talks on program and policies.

Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS stated that they know the topics on which they have common points - the reform of the justice system. "We have almost no differences that such a reform should exist, the question is to clarify the measures. There are differences under the State Budget Law. We can count on them to seek support on a number of topics, just as they can on us, we have demonstrated this in the previous parliament - with floating majorities. It is imperative that we put a possible structure on the table. We can invite everyone back to share the responsibility. Bulgarian citizens have also burdened the other political parties with responsibility. Nobody can be self-sufficient, nobody is charged with a mandate of 121 votes to govern", said Desislava Atanasova.

"We do not compromise on the commitments made to our voters. There is no option to support a GERB government or another party in the parliament". This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by Tsoncho Ganev from "Vazrazhdane". "We have civilizational differences, nothing good awaits Bulgaria in this version of the parliament", added Ganev.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

