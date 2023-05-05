Vucic compared the situation in Serbia to the September 11 Attacks in the US

After the second mass shooting in Serbia in 48 hours, President Aleksandar Vucic compared the situation in the country today to the 9/11 attacks in the United States and to the mass murders in Christchurch, New Zealand. In an emotional address to the nation, he announced that the most important goal now is to protect the children and police units will be stationed in front of all schools.

There will be many penalties for illegal gun possession - up to 15 years in prison - and all firearms permits will be reviewed, Vucic said.

"I know that no mother could sleep during these 48 hours, because no parent can survive the death of children, so there will be police officers in front of each of the schools and this is only the first of the security measures."

Serbian police said the attacker who shot dead eight people in a school yard last night and wounded 13 others in an indiscriminate shooting spree in villages near Belgrade has been arrested. 21-year-old Uros was captured near Kragujevac, according to initial information, a large quantity of weapons was also found in the area. Tanjug Agency informs that the police operation continues and his accomplice is being sought. The media in the country also reported on other incidents with weapons in which there were injuries.

A number of European leaders expressed sympathy for the Serbian people after the second mass shooting in the country, which is in three days of mourning in memory of those who died at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school in Belgrade - where a 13-year-old student shot dead eight of his classmates and a security guard. The teenager is not criminally responsible, his parents are detained. So far it is known that the father will be tried because the boy fired his weapon. In front of the school today there is a fence of flowers and candles placed in memory of the victims.

The suspect for the shootings in Serbia that killed at least 8 and injured 14 has been arrested

Police have arrested the man suspected of killing eight people and injuring 14 others, AFP reported, citing Serbian state television.

"RTS has learned that the killer has been arrested near Kragujevac," the state-run TV channel announced, referring to the town in central Serbia.

Tanjug Agency informs that the police operation continues and his accomplice is being sought. The media in the country also reported several other gun incidents in which there were injuries.

According to Serbian media, the detainee's name is Uros Blazic, born in 2002.

Late last night, the young man opened fire on a group of people in a school yard with an automatic rifle in the village of Dubona, municipality of Mladenovac, about 60 km south of Belgrade. Then the man drove his car to the neighboring villages of Malo Orašje and Šepšin, where he also shot at people.

The suspect was detained after a large-scale manhunt that lasted for hours. More than 600 people took part in it - policemen, special forces, gendarmerie, highways and roads were closed, helicopters and drones were used, and thermal cameras were used at night.

