Bulgaria: The Two Leading Political Coalitions still Cannot Agree on a Future Government

The resumption of talks between GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) did not lead to clarity on what the future formula for governing the country could be. The two political forces again differed in their opinion - with which mandate there can be a regular government.

According to GERB, the only chance is only with the first term, and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" again put on the table the support of GERB for the second term.

The new meeting between the representatives of GERB-SDS Desislava Atanasova and WCC-DB Kiril Petkov and Nikolay Denkov began in the early hours before the beginning of the plenary session and lasted more than an hour.

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, defined the continuation of the talks as a "good and correct" move, but warned:

"If we don't agree on a stable government, I will put the mandate on the table and say: 'here, empty boxes'. Do we have people to fill them, we have to spend 3 months together or not; We are going to elections, I wish much health to Radev to prepare for a long time to rule. As people say, they (WCC-DB) have a last chance to give up their arrogance."

Despite the initial refusal to comment, 2 political forces again demonstrated intransigence. The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov once again reiterated the thesis that GERB has only one option and that is to support the cabinet program with the second mandate of the WCC-DB coalition.

"We must not forget this - the mandate is with Mr. Borissov, he can seek support from the DPS, he can say: 'We must go to elections' or he can support one of the best Bulgarian scientists in the world (Acad. Denkov), who can lead Bulgaria forward".

Desislava Atanasova from GERB responded with a mirror offer - support only with the first mandate.

"However, there are only 2 options for them. The first option - they support this program 'Bulgaria after the crises; recovery plan' with the first possible term because they have no option to choose anything. Their second option is elections."

Atanasova did not rule out holding a second round of negotiations in search of a ruling formula for shared responsibility, and according to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, new leadership meetings can be held if there is a common understanding of the need for shared management. Borissov emphasized again that for this to happen, the leaders must take a step back.

The last meeting of the GERB-SDS from the round of political consultations outside the WCC-DB coalition - with the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party - ended today. Kostadin Kostadinov's political force announced that they will not support a government offered by another party and outlined the main insurmountable difference with GERB - the country's entry into the Eurozone. GERB pointed out the strategic similarity with "Vazrazhdane" on the topics of "Energy" and "Judicial Reform".

