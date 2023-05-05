Bulgaria: There Prosecutor General traveled without his Family - His Car was better Armored than the Presidential Car

"Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was traveling alone in the armored car through the Yarema villa area with his assigned security guard from the National Security Service when an explosion occurred near his car. Members of his family did not accompany him", the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev announced during the parliamentary blitz control.

The matter came to light after, on the day of the incident, the chief prosecutor himself told the "Epicenter" website that his children were very scared, and what was said in the wider context of the event left the impression that he was accompanied by his family. This version was also spread by some media as undisputed and was not refuted the same day. GERB leader Boyko Borissov also repeated it, expressing sympathy a day later. The next day, the authorities were already deflecting the question of who was traveling in the car with Geshev, neither confirming nor denying whether his children were inside. For the first time today, Minister Demerdzhiev answered specifically and unambiguously.

"Geshev was moving on a usual route for him, he had passed by it many times before", the minister said.

The damage to the armored car was minor - a hole in the headlight and a pellet penetrating it, the acting minister said. "The car of the chief prosecutor is better protected than the one in which the president travels", he added in response to a question from the deputy of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov. Photos of the armored car have not been distributed by the prosecutor's office and the investigation.

The minister added that there was not enough information about the Israeli expert who was present at the scene. He doesn't even know what exactly his expertise is. The foreigner arrived in Bulgaria a little earlier that day and was taken to the place by the investigators. Therefore, Demerdzhiev referred for more information about him to the supervising prosecutor or a representative of the investigation.

The presence of the Israeli expert is another ambiguity surrounding the Geshev incident, which occurred on the May 1 holiday shortly before noon. The head of the investigation Borislav Sarafov and his deputy Yasen Todorov announced his participation in the investigation without naming him by name. According to Todorov, the foreigner is an expert on terrorism, but it was not specified what kind of work he is doing in Bulgaria and by whom he was invited.

