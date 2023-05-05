Bulgaria: Borissov is giving WCC-DB a “Last Chance”

"This is the last chance for 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to give up their arrogance. From the meetings we held yesterday, it is categorically clear that there cannot be a government with the second term. The probability is zero. The illusions of WCC-DB come down to this, that it will be a failed mandate. It is a good move to continue the conversation with them... Only this saves Bulgaria from the abyss we are heading towards and that we will enter in June".

This was stated by the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov before the meeting between representatives of GERB-SDS and WCC-DB in the parliament.

According to him, "a mandate with 69 people does not give you the right to speak either as a winner or as a success".

"I am not offering anything to anyone - I am not offering portions, I am not offering spots. I am suggesting that we responsibly consider whether there is a chance to form a cabinet," added Borissov.

According to him, in the current political situation, there are three options for an outcome: elections and disaster for Bulgaria, a stable government between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB, or a temporary government and elections in three months.

"We will have leadership meetings when we all get wiser and mature, then it makes sense to hold them," said Boyko Borissov.

/Bulgarian National Radio