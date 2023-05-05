Bulgaria: Driver killed an Elderly Man in Sofia and Fled
The police in Sofia are looking for a driver who hit an elderly person on the Northern expressway. The incident happened late last night.
The man died on the spot after being hit by the car.
Because of the accident, the area was cordoned off for several hours, and traffic was difficult.
The report to the police was made by drivers passing the scene of the crime with their cars.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
