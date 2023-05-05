Bulgaria: Driver killed an Elderly Man in Sofia and Fled

Society » INCIDENTS | May 5, 2023, Friday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Driver killed an Elderly Man in Sofia and Fled

The police in Sofia are looking for a driver who hit an elderly person on the Northern expressway. The incident happened late last night.

The man died on the spot after being hit by the car.

Because of the accident, the area was cordoned off for several hours, and traffic was difficult.

The report to the police was made by drivers passing the scene of the crime with their cars.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, man, driver, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria