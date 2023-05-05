Do not be Alarmed: Military Helicopters and Planes will fly low over Sofia today

Military helicopters and planes will fly low over Sofia today. They are from the Air Force and Navy and are preparing for the May 6 military parade, warned the Ministry of Defense.

Today, flights of the participants in the rehearsal for the parade on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of Courage and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (reserve times from 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.).

On May 6, participants in the air component of the parade will fly over Sofia from 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no St. George's Day parade, and the holiday was celebrated with events in line with anti-epidemic measures. In 2022, there was also no military parade on May 6.

