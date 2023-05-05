COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 155 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 5, 2023, Friday // 09:03
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 155 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 155, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,243 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.9 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 335 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions.

468 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,264,067 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,624 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 43 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,612,403 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,339 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,305,030 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

