Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Warmer

The minimum temperatures today will be between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia - around 8°C, and the maximum - between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia - around 18°C.

Cloudiness will remain more significant over Southern Bulgaria and in some places, mainly in the western and central parts, light rain will fall, after noon it is also possible to thunder. Later in the day, clouds will begin to break up and reduce from the north-northwest. A weak, moderate northerly wind will blow in the eastern half of the country.

Along the Black Sea over the northern regions, there will be more significant breaks and reductions in cloud cover. Over the southern regions, cloud cover will remain significant, but there will be almost no precipitation. A moderate wind will blow from the northeast, after noon from the north. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-18°C. The temperature of the sea water is 12°-15°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points, in the afternoon it will weaken.

Cloudiness will remain significant in the mountains. Before noon there will be almost no precipitation, after noon there will be short-term rain again in some places, above about 2000 meters - snow, in some areas with thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the north quarter. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 10°C, at 2000 meters - around 4°C.

In the coming days, it will remain cool for the period, and in Eastern Bulgaria - also windy. Clouds will be variable, often significant. There will also be rainfall in some places, mostly weak and short-lived.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology