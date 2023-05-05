More Shootings in Serbia: At least 8 Dead

In Serbia last night, 8 people lost their lives in two shootings, in two neighboring villages, local media reported. The incidents took place around 11 p.m. local time, about 60 kilometers south of the capital Belgrade, and at least 13 people were reported injured. Among them is a 21-year-old policeman, along with his sister. The new incidents occurred hours before the start of three days of mourning in memory of the eight children and a security guard who died in Wednesday's school shooting in Belgrade.

The police are looking for the perpetrator - a 21-year-old man. It is reported that late last night he opened fire on a group of people in a school yard with an automatic rifle in Dubona village, Mladenovac municipality. And then the man drove his car to the neighboring villages of Malo Orašje and Šepšin, where he also shot.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia, Bratislav Gasic, defined what happened as a "terrorist act".

Update: The shooter has been arrested!

The condition of the injured is serious, and they have been admitted to several hospitals in the area. It is assumed that the shooter with the initials Urosh B. also has two accomplices.

A search operation for the suspect in the shootings is underway in the entire Mladenovac municipality. Highway closures and stranded cars were reported throughout the night. A helicopter was also involved in the search. Thermal cameras were also used at night. There are nearly 600 people on the ground, including police teams, special forces and gendarmerie, who are currently checking the area where there is evidence that the shooter is hiding.

They also report that even last night ambulances took some of the victims to the hospital in Smederevo, where four died of their wounds. Three people underwent surgery, and two are in a stable condition, reports RTS.

The Serbian Minister of Health, Danica Grujicic, and the director of the Security and Information Agency of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, also arrived on the scene.

There are reports that police have cordoned off the area where the gunman is hiding and that he is refusing to surrender.

According to unofficial information from the RTS, the father of the suspect in the attack in the vicinity of Mladenovac is a military person.

