Bulgaria: GERB and BSP discussed the Budget and Social Policy

GERB-SDS today started expert-level talks with the other parties in the 49th parliament in search of support for broadcasting a first-term government.

The budget, health care and social policy were among the main topics of the meeting with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), stated the chairperson of the Parliamentary Group of GERB-SDS Desislava Atanasova.

"We are the two parties with a very strong political and personal clash. It is good that now it is possible to discuss priorities together. We are close on some policies, on others we are not. We have no contradictions on foreign policy, except for aid to Ukraine Our understandings of budget consolidation are completely different, but if we find the strength and courage to look for responsible solutions, it could work," said Atanasova.

She emphasized that GERB-SDS does not give up joining the Eurozone as a priority. According to her, BSP supports the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, but has reservations regarding compliance with a 3 percent deficit.

"They believe that if there is political will in the EU, a compromise can be made with the deficit, they are not against the Eurozone in principle," said Atanasova.

The first political force took this step after they did not approve the government proposed by WCC-DP, and yesterday they announced that they do not accept their management program either.

Earlier today, GERB held talks with representatives from DPS.

/Bulgarian National Television