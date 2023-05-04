Bulgaria: 20 Migrants were Detained in Pernik
Twenty migrants were detained in Pernik before noon, announced the regional spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vencislav Alexov, quoted by BTA.
They were found in a bus on the territory of the "Iztok" district near the "Daskalovo" road junction. Alexov added that the migrants were most likely of Afghan origin and the goal was to get them out of the country.
Procedural-investigative actions have been taken in order to establish the age of the detainees. It is checked whether they have identity documents and information about their transportation is collected.
The driver who transported the migrants is from Ruse. When he was caught, he abandoned the bus with the migrants and fled in the direction of the railway line. After a short pursuit, the man was detained and taken for questioning with a detention order for up to 24 hours, Alexov said.
