A Lunar Eclipse will be observable from Bulgaria

On May 5, amateur astronomers will be able to track the second eclipse of the year and the first lunar eclipse from the Earth's penumbra.

The eclipse can be observed from Bulgaria from the moment of sunset, which will be close to the moonrise at 8:29 p.m. on May 5 for Sofia, announced Pencho Markishki, a physicist at the Institute of Astronomy with the National Astronomical Observatory at BAS and department "Astronomy" at SU "St. Kliment Ohridski".

The phenomenon will begin much earlier - as early as 6:14 p.m. Bulgarian time on May 5, when the Moon will begin to slowly enter the Earth's penumbra.

The maximum phase of the eclipse will occur at 20:23 p.m. - a few minutes before the moonrise for Sofia, which means that the Moon will rise with the upper left edge of its disc darkened. The phenomenon will be visible not long after, as lunar eclipses from the penumbra are well visible for a relatively short time interval, Markishki explained.

The May 5 eclipse will be visible from Asia excluding its northernmost regions, Australia, from Europe excluding its westernmost parts and excluding the Scandinavian Peninsula, from Africa and Antarctica.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg