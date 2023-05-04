The EU approved Military Aid of 70 Million Euros for Moldova and Georgia

World » EU | May 4, 2023, Thursday // 14:40
Bulgaria: The EU approved Military Aid of 70 Million Euros for Moldova and Georgia

The EU member states approved today a total of 70 million euros in aid for the armed forces of Moldova and Georgia.

The aim is to strengthen the national security, stability and resilience of the defense sectors of both countries. The aid will improve the interoperability and compatibility of their armies in line with EU standards. This will lead to better protection of the civilian population in crises and emergencies.

The measures should also strengthen the capacity of Chisinau and Tbilisi in their participation in EU missions in third countries.

The money is from the European Peace Support Mechanism (EPSM). The aid for both parties is for a period of 36 months.

Moldova will receive 40 million euros. This amount will fund non-lethal equipment, supplies and services for military units. If necessary, technical training will also be provided. Approved equipment includes aerial surveillance, mobility and transportation, logistics and control, and cyber defense equipment. The aid was requested by the authorities in Chisinau on February 6.

The aid to Georgia is 30 million euros. The Defense Forces of the Transcaucasian Republic will receive the same as the Moldovan army plus medical logistics. Tbilisi authorities requested this assistance on February 8.

This is the third package of military aid for each of the two former Soviet republics, recalled the EU's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell. Moldova has so far received a total of 47 million euros, and Georgia - 32.75 million.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Georgia, moldova, military
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria