Bulgaria: DPS will Not Support a Second Mandate with WCC-DB

The leaders of GERB and DPS participated in official talks. At the beginning of the meeting, the chairman of the Parliamentary Group of GERB-SDS Desislava Atanasova thanked the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) for accepting the invitation to the meeting.

Atanasova stated that difficult decisions are ahead, with GERB approaching the management program responsibly. It consists of 160 pages with the title "Bulgaria after the crises - recovery plan". According to Atanasova, the program in question is for a 4-year mandate, but options for limited management by months and priorities are not excluded:

"We certainly realize that if we do not find the strength to show statesmanship within the framework of the 49th Parliament, the outcome, almost inevitably, seems to be the sixth parliamentary early elections in a row."

The Deputy Chairman of DPS Yordan Tsonev stated that a second-term government with the "We Continue the Change" is impossible. DPS are involved with great responsibility:

"We tried, although we should have been asked first, we looked for the second (WCC-DB) in these elections for talks. They did not respond, so for us, the realization of a government with the second term is impossible. I emphasize this at the beginning of the conversation to bring to the fore that the responsibility for the implementation of the first mandate is actually primary".

GERB and DPS have converged positions on the country's geopolitics and financial measures to stabilize Bulgaria. However, at a leadership meeting, it will be specified whether there will be support for a cabinet with the first mandate.

Deputy Chairman of the DPS Yordan Tsonev:

"We are in complete agreement on the geopolitical orientation and on the policies that we will lead in relation to this geopolitical orientation, we are in agreement on the financial policy and on the understanding that the country is practically entering a debt crisis, that public finances are in a very difficult state and that our conclusion is - if a regular cabinet does not make efforts for financial consolidation with all the resulting decisions, it will be imposed on us from outside".

Earlier, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the party has no intention of forming a coalition with BSP and DPS, but will seek support from other parties for a government of individuals. Talks with the other parliamentary groups, apart from the WCC-DB, in search of support for a cabinet with the first term began today with the DPS.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

