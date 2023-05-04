Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria is preparing to Adopt the Euro on January 1, 2025 - At the Latest!

Bulgaria is making efforts to be ready to accept the euro no later than January 1, 2025. The preparations and progress of our country in this direction were discussed at the meetings of the Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova with the President of the Eurogroup Pascal Donahue and with the European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis during the ECOFIN meeting on April 27-28, 2023, reports the Ministry of Finance.

In connection with speculations in the media related to the processes of our country's accession to the Eurozone, the Ministry of Finance categorically states that at these meetings the topic of postponing the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria after January 1, 2025 was not raised.

"Eurozone membership is a priority for our country. The state's active work on preparations for the adoption of the single European currency continues, both in the technical and legislative parts.

The Ministry of Finance considers it unacceptable to spread fake news and contradictory messages in the media, especially those with a good reputation in the public space.

Any information about the official meetings of the Minister of Finance is provided on time by the institution's press center through an official channel", reminds the Ministry of Finance.

