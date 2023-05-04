Bulgaria: Borissov and GERB will not form a Coalition with BSP and DPS

GERB leader Boyko Borissov explained to the media that his words yesterday were not interpreted correctly and insisted that his formation has no intention of forming a coalition with BSP and DPS, but will seek support from other parties for a government of individuals.

"You did not understand us well, we will not form a coalition with BSP and DPS", he said on the sidelines of the National Assembly. And he insisted that he has no intention of making a coalition, as his opponents accuse him of, who were actually in a coalition with both the BSP and "There Is Such a People", who wanted to slander him.

According to him, the people in the parliament must decide whether to go to elections or not.

"We will treat the other political parties with respect, we will present our program to them, we will do so today. We only offer individuals for three months, for one month, for six months, so that WCC and the DB cannot catch up, let their wet dream become a reality - GERB, BSP and DPS, to beat us in the local elections. It will not happen, it will not happen. I will not allow it. It will not happen, whatever the reaction of the party"

"If we don't try, the Bulgarians will rightfully punish us", Borissov pointed out and noted that the way things have turned out, the president is expected to rule for a long time, and therefore everyone is to blame - both politicians and the media.

"We will all fall into the abyss that is the next election. President Radev, I wish him to be alive and well, because he will rule for a long time and is the last salvation of the Bulgarians at the moment. This is what I say to Hristo Ivanov, Atanas Atanasov and all those who stand aside from the DBs, they are ashamed of the WCCs, but they are silent, rubbing their hands that they might get something in the local government. But I am adamant - I will not allow you to stick a label on me. Is that clear?" Borissov asked the media.

He then headed to the plenary hall, specifying that he had a meeting with an overseas partner.

In a friendly conversation, he stopped to talk to Minister Krum Zarkov, who was waiting in front of the hall to be invited to be heard by the people's representatives, and to him he expressed his indignation at the interpretations he had heard about him preparing a coalition. "I will not allow you to put such a stigma on me", said Borissov.

Talks with the rest of the parliamentary groups in search of support for a cabinet with the first mandate begin at 11 a.m. today with the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS). There are meetings with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TSP), and tomorrow with "Vazrazhdane" (Revival). Expert meetings will be followed by leadership meetings.

Kiril Petkov: It is time for GERB to take responsibility and decide what they're going to do

"There are three options for a government before GERB", WCC co-chairman Kiril Petkov wrote in his personal Facebook profile.

"What We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria has done so far:

• From the very first day, we clearly stated that Bulgaria needs a regular government, but we cannot support a first term and a mixed cabinet in the second term.

• With the conviction that the parliament should work efficiently, we proposed a rotation principle for the Speaker of the National Assembly.

• We proposed a legislative program that should be adopted at the head of the mechanism for control over the Prosecutor General and creation of the anti-corruption commission, which GERB accepted.

• We proposed a management program for 18 months, which can take Bulgaria to Schengen and the Eurozone, and the utilization of the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

• We proposed a cabinet headed by Acad. Denkov, a Bulgarian scientist in the top 1% worldwide, as well as experts such as Prof. Tagarev in defense.

• We did this before handing over the first mandate, so that GERB could make an easy choice that is good for Bulgaria.

GERB now has several options:

Option A: GERB can support this government and control the implementation of its program through the parliament, and thus be part of the decision for Bulgaria to be a normal European country.

Option B: GERB can go back to the years of ruling from the shadows, seek support from DPS, BSP and TISP, knowing full well that they have to comply with Mr. Dogan's cold reserve, work closely with Mr. Peevski, to discuss their Euro-Atlantic policies with the BSP, and perhaps also with 'Vazrazhdane'. This can be called a GERB minority government with the key support of DPS and help from the other parties.

Option C: To prefer elections - in reality, however, this leads them to plan B with the DPS, simply that the negotiations will be conducted in T-shirts because of the hotter weather, because the distribution of forces will be fundamentally the same. Here, the president would have had 3 more months to govern.

That is why we from the WCC-DB have chosen a strategy of transparency - we have shown the legislative program, the administrative program, and the full composition of the cabinet so that GERB with the first mandate can have the choice to make an informed decision about the future of Bulgaria.

And now - now is the time for their responsibility - a decision that will either move the country forward or we will return to the dark years of corruption and Eurasian rule.

It's time for this decision of the first political power and hopefully, the European future of Bulgaria will prevail!", writes Petkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg