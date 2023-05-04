120 years since the Death of Bulgarian Hero Gotse Delchev

Bulgaria marks 120 years since the death of the great Bulgarian revolutionary Gotse Delchev. His memory will be honored with various events in the country. President Rumen Radev will participate in the celebrations in the town of Gotse Delchev.

They call him the immortal Apostle, because of his fiery spirit, combining something from Levski and Rakovski. Born to be a leader, Gotse Delchev is among the most significant personalities in Bulgarian history, who dedicated his life to the dream of a United Bulgaria. He taught Bulgarian in Stip and Bansko. He was head and ideologist of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization, which developed strong activities in East Thrace, thanks to the efforts of Gotse Delchev. He died in a battle with Turkish troops near the village of Banitsa on May 4, 1903, during the preparations for the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising. After 1944, the bones of Gotse Delchev were moved to Skopje in the courtyard of the Church of Saint Spas.

The 120th anniversary of the revolutionary's death will be marked with various events. In Blagoevgrad, where the memorial-ossuary of the Delchev family is located and the school, the successor of the Bulgarian Men's High School in Thessaloniki, whose graduate is Gotse Delchev, will honor his memory with various events. Among them: a commemorative procession and a ritual of laying wreaths and flowers on the monument on Macedonia Square in Blagoevgrad.

President Rumen Radev will participate in the celebrations in Gotse Delchev. The head of state will attend a funeral prayer in the cathedral "St. St. Cyril and Methodius".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg