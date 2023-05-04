The Speaker of Parliament to the Ambassador of Ukraine: Bulgaria will Continue to insist on achieving lasting Peace

"Bulgaria strongly condemns the Russian aggression in Ukraine and will continue to insist on achieving a just and lasting peace in a way that will preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country". This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, at his meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, the press center of the Parliament reported.

The Speaker of the Parliament assured the Ambassador of Ukraine that Bulgaria supports the country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed hope for deepening and expanding the cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, thanked the National Assembly and the representatives of Bulgaria in all international organizations for the empathy and support they provide to Ukraine at this difficult moment. "We are deeply grateful for the decisions adopted by the Bulgarian Parliament, which allowed us to receive military and military-technical assistance, and to declare the 1932-1933 Holodomor a genocide against the Ukrainian people", she said, quoted in the announcement.

After the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, there are conditions for the expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the legislative institutions of Bulgaria and Ukraine, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Ukrainian ambassador noted during the conversation.

Olesya Ilashchuk renewed the invitation of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk to the Chairman of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov to visit Ukraine, the announcement also states.

A few days ago, the speaker of the parliament met with the new US ambassador to our country, Kenneth Merten. The continuation of the modernization of the Bulgarian army, the integration of the countries of the Western Balkans, strengthening the rule of law and support for Ukraine were among the topics discussed by Rosen Zhelyazkov and Kenneth Merten.

/Bulgarian National Television