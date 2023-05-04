COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

182 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 2824 tests were done. There are no dead.

343 people have been hospitalized and 33 are in intensive care units. There are 49 new hospital admissions.

195 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. Active cases are currently 2,940.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal