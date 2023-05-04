Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain in many areas

The weather in Bulgaria will remain mostly cloudy. Before noon, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, and after noon in many places, there will be rain, in Southern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions - temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. There are conditions for small hail. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria from the east, in Western Bulgaria - mostly from the north. The minimum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia - about 7°C, the maximum - between 13°C and 19°C, in Sofia - about 14°C.

It will be mostly cloudy along the Black Sea, mainly in the morning hours with rain showers. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 13°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 12°-14°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points, in the extreme northern areas temporarily up to 4 points.

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains, foggy in many areas before noon. In the morning hours in some places, and around and after lunch in many places there will be rain, above 2000 meters - from snow. There will also be thunderstorm activity. The wind in the morning will be mainly from the south, by the end of the day it will be oriented from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 10°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

On Friday, it will rain and thunder in places in the southern and mountainous regions, mainly in the hours around and after noon. The wind will be weak from the north-northeast.

Sunny weather will prevail on Saturday and Sunday. Cumulus clouds will develop, after noon there will also be isolated short-term precipitation in the mountains. Temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 20°C and 25°C. The wind will be from the northeast, weak on Saturday, on Sunday it will increase in the eastern regions and with it the temperatures in the northeastern regions will drop.

On Monday, the cooling will continue. In the afternoon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria, and in some places there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology