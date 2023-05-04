The Russians showed the Arrest of a Bulgarian for Sabotage in Front of a Bus with Bulgarian License Plates

The military channel "Zvezda" released a video of the arrest of a Bulgarian with Ukrainian citizenship, who was detained yesterday in Russia by anti-terrorists. The video shows a man being handcuffed in front of a silver Volkswagen van with a registration number from Plovdiv. You can hear how the man wants to put on some pants first. At one point he says "прошу прощения" (I'm asking for forgiveness), which Russian propaganda channels interpret as "the arrested Bulgarian begs the FSB for forgiveness." And some add a comment: "Will the court forgive him? No".

Yesterday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had arrested a group of saboteurs suspected of plotting assassination attempts against senior officials in annexed Crimea. The group consists of 7 people - Ukrainians, Russians and a Bulgarian.

According to the FSB, they were preparing assassination attempts against the head of the annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and two other representatives of the occupation authorities, as well as sabotage of "elements of the transport infrastructure".

During the investigation of the case, an international operation for smuggling explosives from Bulgaria through Turkey and Georgia to Russia was discovered, the FSB claims.

The explosives were delivered through the transport companies СДЕК and "Возовоз" under the guise of kitchen electric stoves, and the deliveries were organized by Ukrainian citizens Marina Matuschak, Denis Smirnov and Vladyslav Sarafinchan.

The wife of the Bulgarian arrested in Russia: My husband did not do what he is accused of

"My husband did not do what they accuse him of. On Friday, I turned to the Bulgarian embassy in Russia for help, I am waiting for an answer." This was stated to Bulgarian media OFFNews by the wife of the Bulgarian citizen Denis Petranov detained in Russia.

The arrest of the Bulgarian, which was announced yesterday, took place last Wednesday, according to Marina Petranova. Yesterday, in a statement to the media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that they had no information about a detained Bulgarian citizen in Russia in connection with a planned assassination attempt in Crimea.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the consul in Moscow, but at the moment there is no information. Our embassy in Moscow has sent a note with an official inquiry to the Russian side, but at the moment there is no response," the ministry's position also states.

According to information from Russian media working in symbiosis with the services of Moscow, Denis Petranov is a former militiaman from Melitopol. He was born on May 24, 1979 in the village of Inzovka, Zaporizhzhia region. He served as an anti-aircraft gunner in the Ukrainian army and was discharged from there in 1998, after which he joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs - in the militia of Melitopol. In 2007, he graduated from Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs. He left the authorities with the rank of major and has been living in Plovdiv, Bulgaria since around 2017. He is engaged in road transport between Ukraine and Bulgaria.

The FSB claims that it was Petranov who delivered the explosive materials disguised as electric kitchen stoves from Bulgaria through Turkey and Georgia. The explosives were supposed to be used for assassination attempts against Crimean occupation leaders.

