Drone Attack on the Kremlin - Putin was not Injured

World » RUSSIA | May 3, 2023, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Drone Attack on the Kremlin - Putin was not Injured @Twitter

According to Russian media, two unidentified drones were targeted at the Kremlin last night.

"As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack" - informed Putin's office.

Starting from today, drone launches are forbidden in Moscow, with the exception of drones authorized by government, said Moscow mayor Sobyanin.

"Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it sees fit," added the Russian authorities.

"The military parade on Red Square on May 9 will take place, there are no changes in plans", said Putin's press secretary Peskov.

Read more from the 434th day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, drone, Kremlin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria