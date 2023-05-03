Drone Attack on the Kremlin - Putin was not Injured

According to Russian media, two unidentified drones were targeted at the Kremlin last night.

Video of the alleged Kremlin drone attack pic.twitter.com/WgaBaIKPTy — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) May 3, 2023

"As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack" - informed Putin's office.

Starting from today, drone launches are forbidden in Moscow, with the exception of drones authorized by government, said Moscow mayor Sobyanin.

"Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it sees fit," added the Russian authorities.

#BREAKING: Ukraine tried to hit the Kremlin with a drone attack overnight - RIA pic.twitter.com/Cw1GaNAaT1 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 3, 2023

"The military parade on Red Square on May 9 will take place, there are no changes in plans", said Putin's press secretary Peskov.

⚡️ Second drone strike on Kremlin 16 minutes after the first attack pic.twitter.com/EzShvyG73d — Russian Market (@runews) May 3, 2023

Read more from the 434th day of the war in Ukraine.

