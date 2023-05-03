Bulgaria will receive 9.77 Million Euros in compensation from Brussels due to the Ukrainian Grain Imports

Bulgarian grain producers will receive additional aid from the European Commission in the amount of 9.77 million euros.

This was reported by Bulgarian media ClubZ.

The money is compensation for the damages suffered due to the import of Ukrainian grain.

The money is from the second aid package, amounting to a total of 100 million euros.

According to the previous package for a total of 50 million euros, Bulgarian farmers received 16.75 million.

Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland are the most affected by duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain into the EU. This import was allowed by the member countries (Council) because of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The goal is both to support the country's economy and to deliver grain to other countries around the world.

The regulation expires at the end of May and is expected to be renewed for another year.

The European Commission adopted extraordinary and temporary measures for the import of a limited number of products originating in Ukraine. They refer to only 4 agricultural products - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. The measures came into effect yesterday and will be in effect until May 5. In return, the five member countries must lift the unilateral measures they imposed on all products coming from Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ