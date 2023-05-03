Serbia: At least 9 Dead in a Shooting at a Primary School in Belgrade - The Shooter is 14 years old

Shooting in a Serbian elementary school - a 14-year-old boy opened fire and killed 9 people. The attack took place in the capital Belgrade.

The seventh-grader, whose identity has not been released, first shot his history teacher. After that, the young man started shooting at his classmates.

8 children and the security guard at the school were killed. Six students were injured and taken to hospital. The teacher died later as a result of her wounds.

The 14-year-old attacker was arrested. His motives are still unknown.

According to preliminary data, he acted under the influence of drugs.

The Serbian Interior Ministry said the teenager fired a gun belonging to his father. He was also carrying five full magazines.

Gun ownership laws in Serbia are extremely strict and such incidents are not common in the country.

